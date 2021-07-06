Lately, I have found more time to myself than I am particularly used to. With the summer months, my children have ventured outdoors with their friends to build forts, have water gun fights or ride bike. My wife has taken up a summer job and is out of the house a little bit more than usual. This leaves me sitting at home in my free time with my own thoughts.
The peace and quiet (or lack thereof, depending on my mood) has allowed me to analyze my current life situation. First off, I realized that the direction my life was going was not necessarily the path that I wanted to continue down. For the most part, I was feeling trapped in an endless cycle and needed to change things up a bit. So, I did that.
Secondly, I realized that I had put a few of my interests on the backburner due to the lack of time. I don’t know the last time that I actually sat down and read a good book. I find myself reading our newspapers writers, online articles and quick hits. I miss the days of diving into a book and knocking out 50 pages in a sitting — be engrossed in a story by an author that creates a character so unique that it seems like time melts away.
I have a plan for this as one of my favorite authors released a new book back in October of 2020. It is a continuation of another story that he wrote that I was amused by and I hope that the follow-up is equally as comical and action packed.
Another thought that came to my mind while enjoying the tranquil atmosphere is how much I enjoy learning. Despite not caring for my high school years, I enjoyed my time in college and graduate school. I liked obtaining knowledge and building a foundation that would help start interesting and intellectual conversations.
Recently, I have been looking at taking a few online courses that are diving into a field that is a hobby of mine. I want to possess enough knowledge that I not only can use it myself, but so I can help others. I don’t necessarily have a timetable on when I will enroll, but I do feel like it will happen sooner rather than later.
With that thought I also realized another passion of mine — helping others. For the last several years, it has been hard to find time to lend a hand to someone, provide guidance for another or teach a colleague how to take control of the situation. I have discovered that working as a coach and helping others out in the community really makes me happy. I understand why teachers dedicate their lives to education. There is something extremely gratifying when you see a student’s eyes light up and the knowledge that you pass onto them sticks. It is euphoric.
While also sitting in my recliner, I remembered several hobbies that I have had little time to sharpen. I own a few guitars and enjoy playing now and again, but I don’t think I have learned anything new for over six months. I will admit, I am not that great plucking the strings but I am OK at reading music and, with practice, can pick up on things quickly.
The same can be said about my love of cooking. It has been hard to improve my skills as a home cook when I don’t know exactly what time I will be done in the evening. For awhile, I was tackling harder recipes each week and making some great tasting meals. But that was over six years ago. This is something that I need to refocus and get back to.
Lastly, I thought about the amount of time that I have dedicated to my family. When I am not at work or coaching, I try to enjoy every second with my children and wife. What I have noticed is that I have recently gotten more time with them and want to continue to have that. I finally am making strides in knowing all their friends and the “issues” that their relationships have on a day to day basis.
The biggest issue that I wanted to fix is the amount of family time we have traveling. Both my wife and I enjoy traveling and I want to do that with my children. Growing up, I did not venture that far from my hometown and I believe that I have the opportunity to share my love of travel with both of them.
Sometimes I feel like you need to sit back and regroup, take a look at your surroundings and prioritize what is important. With most people’s daily lives being a race from work to home to bed, a lot of us can really lose sight on what makes us happy. For me, some silence and thought has made all the difference.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.