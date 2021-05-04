There is nothing more important to me than my three sons, Greg, Eric and Alan. They are spread out across the country: Greg lives in Sacramento, California, Eric lives outside of Hackettstown, New Jersey, and Alan lives in Kagel Canyon, California on the northern edge of Los Angeles. Before we were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, I did road trips each year to visit them. But now I see them each Wednesday night on Zoom, a wonderful online service that offers an opportunity to see and visit with our loved ones.
In the photo, Greg is in the upper-left corner, age 61, and presently a project manager with a Silicon Valley company, currently working on self-driving vehicles. Eric, lower right, age 60, is a program manager for a top accounting firm in Iselin, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from NYC. Alan, lower left, age 56, is a professor at the University of LaVerne, near Pasadena, California and serves as the technical director for the theater. They have all worked hard to meet the high standards of their individual professions, and I am very proud of them.
In their childhood years, their mother and I were their teachers; now they are teaching me. They are into all kinds of technical stuff that I try my best to understand, but sometimes I am totally baffled. Our sessions are more than gabfests. We take turns making presentations. Recently, Greg has been taking an advanced math class offered by online Coursera. This is right up his alley, since he has his degree in mathematics from the University of Arizona. This class centers on probability and how that aspect of math is used to identify online scam artists. Words and phrases used by scammers are given a number or mathematical symbol and placed in a chart. In this manner, technicians are able to identify a potential scam by comparing the language of known scams with suspected scams. Fascinating! It is technology that will protect all of us from these deadbeat bilkers.
Alan has been expanding his creative mind beyond theater. He is composing digital music, primarily for film or stage soundtracks. He played segments of an album he has put together, and it triggered my imagination. I heard noisy crowds, pleasant beach scenes and occasional danger approaching. He had good news for us in our last session. A producer in Melbourne, Australia, has shown an interest in his music. Sounds like an opening to me.
Since his early teens, Eric has shown a talent for photography. We worked together doing environmental portraits of youngsters in our neighborhood. We set up a darkroom in our house and did our own printing, even advancing to big prints that measured 3-by-4 feet in size. I used these for display in my first assembly program on colonial craftsmen. We did big prints of a gunsmith, a blacksmith, a potter, a glassblower and weavers. They made a beautiful and functional stage set. Eric showed the special black and white photos he has created from film through a special processing technique. But in our last session, he blew us away. He has purchased a special camera mounted on a four-propeller drone. He showed us an aerial video he put together, extraordinary footage of his 50-acre farm as seen from above.
I got in the act with a slide show of my road trip through six European countries back in the fall of 2017. We have had other family members join us. Greg’s wife, Dee, put together and narrated two slide shows of foreign trips she and their son Derek have taken, one to Mexico and one to Portugal. Also, their younger son, Dylan, is soon to receive his bachelor’s degree in digital graphics. He has shown us clips of video games he has created. It is simply amazing what creations can be made with the available technology. I am learning a lot, for sure.
We invite guests to join us, friends I’ve stayed in touch with over the years, who remember my sons from their childhood. It’s fun sharing stories we may have forgotten over time. I also invited two of my closest Minnesota friends, Lee Hamness and Mary Therese Alberg. Lee sang a John Prine song for us that we thoroughly enjoyed.
Remarkably, all this has evolved through the magic of Zoom. It has brought our family closer together.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
