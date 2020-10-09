The third and final debate hosted by Daily Journal Media, KBRF and PEG Access took place Thursday, Oct. 8 with candidates for the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners taking the stage.
Three districts were represented in the debate: District 1, in north-east Otter Tail County and includes Dent, New York Mills and Perham; District 3, in southwest Otter Tail County and includes Battle Lake, Dalton, Underwood and parts of Fergus Falls; and District 5, which only includes Fergus Falls.
District 1’s current incumbent, Doug Huebsch, is not seeking reelection, so candidates Dan Bucholz from Gorman Township and Betsy Roder from New York Mills took to the podiums to discuss their plans for the county.
Both candidates wanted to emphasize their connection to the community and the importance of communication. “One thing I’ve been doing during my campaigning is I’ve been getting out and talking to people through meet and greets, I have a Facebook page that I’ve been doing a lot of communicating virtually, I have got my phone number and email out and I’ve been hearing from a lot of people,” Roder said.
Bucholz echoed the sentiment regarding the value of speaking to constituents, saying, “We’re campaigning all over, putting signs up, every sign I put up I sit and talk to these people. That’s the main thing I’ve been learning about with this county, people want to talk and people want somebody to listen. … People want a commissioner to listen to them and do something. In Gorman Township, that’s who I am.”
Bucholz is a retired dairy farmer, member of the Co-Op Association and 2004 Conversation Farmer of the Year. His primary concerns throughout the night were roads and infrastructure and keeping the lakes clean. He said the roads we currently have were not built for the kind of traffic they see today.
Roder, who has a degree in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas, is executive director of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and emphasized her experience and the importance of District 1’s natural resources and farms and growing the county’s workforce. She’s served on the New York Mills City Council for two terms and served on the budget committee for those eight years. She volunteers for the Civic and Commerce Association, the Economic Development Authority and the library board as well as serving on county boards like the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association board, the OTC 150 Committee, the Otter Tail County Historical Society Steering Committee and the Otter Tail County Community Development Agency board. “My involvement in those community and county boards has really motivated me to run for county commissioner,” she says. “I think we need to preserve and protect our assets and work toward continued progress and growth into the future.”
District 3’s current incumbent, John Lindquist, is also not seeking reelection. Candidates Kurt Mortenson and Christine Tungseth, both with close ties to law enforcement and the justice system, outlined their priorities and what sets them apart.
Mortenson, from Underwood, is a former assistant attorney at the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office, where he worked for more than 28 years. He practiced in both civil and criminal areas of law and occasionally advised the county board on legal issues.
Tungseth, meanwhile, is a sergeant at the Otter Tail County Jail. She’s also been involved in the Otter Tail County Labor Management Committee, the insurance and benefits committee and the wellness committee. She’s also the law Enforcement Labor Services Union steward for the corrections supervisory group.
Although the county commissioner seat is nonpartisan, Tungseth emphasized her Christian and rural values and the support of local Republicans. “I am a pro-life Christian, I’m a strong supporter of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights, I’m a strong supporter of law enforcement and the Second Amendment. I’m also a member of the NRA,” she said in her closing statements. “Although the Otter Tail County commissioner position is bipartisan, I have been informed by the Otter Tail County Republican BPOU that I have been selected as the recommended commissioner candidate for District 3.”
Mortenson chose to focus on the importance of roads and bridges, affordable housing, broadband, quality day care and education. “We need to encourage growth that is consistent and compatible with our agricultural community,” he said. “We need to provide them the infrastructure they need to operate productively.”
District 5 incumbent Lee Rogness went against Angie Brown for the final debate of the night.
Rogness has been on the board for 12 years and, though he did consider retiring this year, he says he encountered “tremendous concern” from community members who thought he might not run. “They talked about my experience level as being broad, probably as broad experience as any of our county commissioners, I come from an agricultural background, I come from a business background, I work with nonprofits,” he said, adding that his track record on the board, “has met the approval of a number of people, that it encouraged me to rerun.”
Brown, while not as experienced in government affairs as Rogness, said she had concerns about how Otter Tail County compares to nearby counties. She cited lower business growth rates, lower population growth rates, property tax increases and increases in ordinances and regulations. “I … have experience in all the areas that I need experience to get the things done that I want to get done,” she said. “I have experience in government accounting, I have experience in budgeting and I have experience in dealing with businesses from when I was working at the chamber, and those are things that I will need experience in in order to get the things that I want to get done.”
Although election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, early voting is already available in Minnesota, as is absentee voting. The deadline for registering online or by mail to vote is Oct. 13 but in-person registration is open through Nov. 3. The website for registering to vote in Minnesota and requesting an absentee ballot is mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.