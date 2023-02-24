After Mother Nature delayed the quarterfinal matchup in Class A Section 6 boys hockey between No. 2 Fergus Falls Otters and No. 7 Prairie Centre Area, the two sides met up on Feb. 24, resulting in a 9-1 victory for the Otters
After a quiet three to four minutes to begin the game, the Otter came alive with three goals. Colin Becker blasted a shot from the blue line that found the net at the 5:19 mark, giving the Otters the lead, with Brayden Nelson getting the assist. Moments later, Kellen Stenstrom tallied his 21st goal of the season, on a pass from Shane Zierden. Nelson then wrapped up the score in the first with a pass from Ethan McGuiness. It was Nelson’s 10th of the year.
In the second, the Otters made it a 4-0 game just under four minutes in, as Zierden scored a tic-tac-toe play from Jack Welde and Stenstrom. Later in the period, Zierden played a puck from his knees into the middle of the zone and Stenstrom scored his second of the night, with Welde also getting in on the help. The home team made it three goals in the middle frame, as Leighton Buckmeier scored a power play goal at 12:53, with Stenstrom and Welde picking up more points.
Fergus would score three more in the third period, before the visitors got on the board. Becker scored his second of the game on the power play. Stenstrom and Buckmeier providing. Michael Schmidt would get his third of the season, as Griffing Babolian and Nelson helped out. Then Stenstrom completed the hat trick with Welde picking up his fourth assist of the night.
The visiting team got on the board late, on a breakaway goal by Eli Fletcher, his 41st of the season.
“It was a nice feeling to get off to a nice start, our first periods (this season) haven’t been real dynamic so being able to get those two early and quick gave us life,” said Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “They packed things in more tonight than expected, but we were able to get shots on net and gather the rewards.”
Fergus outshot Prairie Centre, 44-15.
The Otters move to semifinal play, on Feb. 28, against either Willmar or River Lakes. That game will be held at the MAC in Saint Cloud.
