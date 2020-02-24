The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team saw the visiting Hancock Owls pull away in the second half as the Comets fell 72-51 in their regular season finale Monday.
“Tough game tonight! I thought we played with a lot of intensity tonight especially in the first half,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “We struggled to shoot the ball and again settled for the outside shot far more than we know we should. In the second half, the Owls went on a short but significant run to open up their lead to 15 or 17 and we just never recovered.”
Ev Gould led the Comets with 12 points, while teammate Micah Foss chipped in 10.
