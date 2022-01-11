Patrick James O’Meara passed away on January 8, 2022, in his hometown of Fergus Falls, at the age of 72. His battle with leukemia started in 1997 as a result of agent orange during his Army career in Vietnam. He faced many serious medical issues over the years showing his family and friends what it means to be a “true grit survivor.” Patrick died at home under the care of hospice surrounded by his family.
Patrick was born on December 22, 1949, to his birth mother, Hilde, and was raised by his parents Frank and Doris O’Meara. His high school passions included his many friends and playing football, thus the nickname, “Big O.” After returning from Vietnam, he met and married Carol Weimerskirch, the couple were married for 25 years. Together they had two children, Katie and Gannon.
They continued the family legacy and owned and operated O’Meara’s clothing store in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Patrick pursued a new career in the insurance industry which he continued until retirement.
In 1997, Patrick attended the Fergus Falls class of ’67 reunion where he reunited a friendship with Nancy Larson that blossomed into love. They were married in November 2012.
Patrick loved nature and the pleasures it provided. Summer activities included boating, waterskiing with Katie and Gannon and long evenings on the deck with Nancy overlooking the Otter Tail River. Freezing in a duck blind with his son, Gannon, and chasing up pheasants filled the fall.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Nancy Larson; children, Katie O’Meara of Fergus Falls and Gannon (Kristine) O’Meara of Farmington; grandchildren, Emma Hust-O’Meara and Adam Hust, Emma, Alex and Kailey Smith and Graysen O’Meara; and former spouse, Carol Hanken.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Doris; brother, Dennis; and son-in-law, Ryan Hust.
Patrick loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace surrounded by the light of his Heavenly Father.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Rev. Shawn Bowman.
Interment: St. Ottos Cemetery, Fergus Falls, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone