Patrick Spicer, age 72 of Wadena, passed away on April 27, 2021, at his home in Wadena. Private family graveside services will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.  

Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Patrick’s tribute wall. 

Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.

Load comments