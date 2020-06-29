PELICAN RAPIDS — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual “Shrine Circus Bike Giveaway” hosted by the Pelican Rapids Shriners — which usually takes place during the circus each year — was postponed until the organization could find a suitable time and place after the governor’s stay-at-home orders were eased.
On Friday, June 26, 44 children were treated to a new bike courtesy of Pelican Rapids Shriners in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church. Included in the festivities was a circus toy giveaway, grilled hot dogs and chips.
“The best part is just seeing the smiles on all the kids’ faces,” said Shriner Jerome Tappe. The bike donations were made possible through sponsorship by local businesses and recipients were picked by members of the school district.
“We’d like to thank all our sponsors because without them this wouldn’t be possible,” Tappe said.
One lucky cyclist Mahamed Muhamed who was taking his new bike out for a spin in the church’s parking lot said he was excited after first hearing the news he’d been picked to receive the gift.
“It goes fast and it stops really good,” Muhamed said.
