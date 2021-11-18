TREE DONATION: Eric Strom of Fergus Falls Schools, Aaron Christensen of LB Homes, Debbie Grimes of LB Homes, Caleb Larson of LB Homes, Katelyn Nelson of LB Homes, Terry Beck of LB Homes and Jeff Drake of Fergus Falls Schools attended the tree donation event.
Camp Emily is an annual event hosted by LB Homes that provides support and healing for children and families grieving the loss of a loved one. The one-day camp was started in 2007 in honor of Emily Johnson.
During the program attendees participate in age-appropriate activities, breakout sessions and discussion.
Previously, Camp Emily has ended with a memorial program involving a balloon release. Due to environmental concerns, planners began searching for an alternative yet meaningful activity to conclude the program.
A new memorial was created with the help of Nature’s Garden World and the Fergus Falls Public School District. During the concluding memorial program, attendees were able to write a message to their lost loved one and hang their message on a Black Hills spruce, donated by Nature’s Garden World. The tree and the attached messages will be planted at the new Fergus Falls Lincoln School.
“It’s a fantastic event and we were glad to support it,” said John Emery of Nature’s Garden World in a press release. “And knowing that the tree will be a part of the community at Lincoln School makes it even more meaningful.”
Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake agreed that Lincoln School was a great place for the trees to be planted.
“When LB Homes approached us about the tree donation, we gladly accepted the offer,” he shared. “It seemed like a great fit to provide a place where children can come and visit the tree from Camp Emily.”
