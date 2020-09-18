Fergus Falls Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals opened a new office in town to better accommodate the community’s mental health needs. Their old office near the YMCA on Fir Avenue is now the Solutions Autism Innovation in Motion (AIM) Clinic and their new office in downtown Fergus Falls is their main office where they offer regular outpatient therapy, case management and adult rehabilitative mental health service programming.
“We just kind of ran out of space,” says Fergus Falls clinic manager Dr. Brandon Saxton. “We’re expanding our programming kind of across all departments. We have a new clinical trainee here in our outpatient ward who’s taking on new clients. We’re getting some referrals and we’re really trying to grow and meet the needs of the community. It’s been really exciting.”
Solutions also opened a new clinic in Breckenridge this month. Saxton says, “The official soft open date was the first of this month, they’re just going by appointment right now, but the plan is to develop that into a full service clinic as well and offer the same kind of range of both children and adult mental health through that location.”
While there are no psychiatric providers yet, Saxton says they hope to begin offering psychiatric services soon.
“There’s a tremendous need for psychiatric providers right now, all over,” he says. “We are currently in the process of trying to bring on a psychiatric-type provider. The plan for right now is to bring on one provider in our Moorhead location and have that provider provide services across clinics through telehealth. We don’t have a specific psychiatric provider in Fergus Falls, but I know that’s something that we’re trying to bring on here at our agency.”
Telehealth, providing health care through video conferencing tools or on the phone, has grown significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It really mobilized a lot of mental health agencies into getting up to date with providing telehealth services. That’s certainly been true for us. I think that’s one thing that’s probably removed a barrier for rural communities to have access to high quality mental health care,” Saxton says. “I think there probably are still barriers to rural communities accessing and having types of mental health services for sure. I think that’s going to continue to be a barrier that I hope we can attempt to address in this community with our presence and other agencies as well.”
The Fergus Falls Solutions office is currently accepting new patients. Saxton says stress related to the pandemic, the start of the new school year and distance learning may exacerbate mental health symptoms.
“We have openings right now. We’re excited to continue to grow, we’re super excited to be a part of the community and to continue to meet these needs,” says Saxton. “I’m both personally and professionally very enthusiastic and excited to be here in Fergus Falls now.”
