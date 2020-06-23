Otter Tail County probation officer Mckenzi Lorrig earned the Rookie of the Year award from the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers (MACPO) for demonstrating abundant potential and professionalism early in a probation career.
Lorrig graduated from Arizona State University with a master’s degree in criminal justice and was hired in Otter Tail County in January 2020. Although she’s not from the county, she has lived in the Midwest most of her life and wanted to pursue her master’s in criminal justice so that she could “learn as many evidence-based practices as possible to utilize when working with clients. I believe, the more evidence-based knowledge I have, directly correlates to the success of each client and the future success of the community.”
Lorrig’s supervisor, director of probation Mike Schommer, says Lorrig has always been willing to go above and beyond what is expected. “She’s done everything we’ve asked her to do and more,” Schommer said. “Instead of focusing on the (court) order and what has to be done, she focuses on what her clients need and how they can become more stable in the community while following through with the order. It’s that approach at such a young age that is really unique to see and it’s one that we’re very much proud to have her here in Otter Tail County.”
When she began at Otter Tail County Probation, Lorrig was working with adult probation clients and their pretrial case load. Recently, she switched to working with juveniles on probation. “One of the most fulfilling things about my work with Otter Tail County Probation is seeing people find success within themselves and overcome their personal and environmental barriers,” she says.
Schommer says Lorrig has a promising career ahead of her. “She’s demonstrating leadership potential, she’s going to have a positive and lasting impact in the field of probation and we’re grateful to have her serving the citizens of Otter Tail County,” he says.
