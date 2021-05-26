A two-vehicle crash was reported to Fergus Falls police at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Western and Lincoln avenues. A vehicle on Western Avenue was turning east onto Lincoln Avenue, when a vehicle travelling on Lincoln failed to yield the right of way according to witnesses. Only minor injuries were sustained, and the driver in the Western Avenue vehicle drove themself to Lake Region Healthcare. Police are citing the Lincoln Avenue driver for failure to yield the right of way and using an electronic device while driving.

