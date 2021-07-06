A complainant living in the 200 block of North Concord Street reported a scam to Fergus Falls police on Thursday. The caller said someone called them and threatened their spouse with jail time if they did not pay a supposed “unpaid bill.” The complainant looked the number up on the internet and found that it may have been a scam. An officer advised the caller that it was a scam. The complainant had not sent the scammer any money, and no monetary loss was suffered.

