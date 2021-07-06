A resident on West Channing Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday about two teenagers pulling mail out of mailboxes and putting it in different ones. When an officer responded, they learned that the juveniles were messing with mailbox flags and were putting empty water bottles in mailboxes. Police say the juveniles initially denied doing it but admitted to it after being confronted with the water bottle. The juveniles were released to their parents who had responded to the scene. Police said the parents would discipline the juveniles.

