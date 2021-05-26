Staff at a motel on the western side of the city contacted Fergus Falls police on Sunday about a guest who was observed doing “odd” behaviors. Staff at the facility told police that the guest had checked in a couple of days prior. The guest was apparently following other guests around the motel, as well as eating numerous sugar packets, and asking others if they had the person’s iPad. Staff requested that law enforcement not speak to the individual, but wanted to report the incidents for information only. An officer advised staff on trespassing procedures, and to call back if the guest caused any issues.

