Fergus Falls police and fire departments responded to a report of a Kawasaki motorcycle fully engulfed in flames at approximately 11:42 a.m. on Friday on the 3400 block of East Fir Avenue. The complainant was working on the bike at his storage unit when it started on fire. Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow and an officer from the Fergus Falls Police Department were able to get the fire extinguished prior to a fire truck arriving.

Load comments