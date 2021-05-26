Fergus Falls police were contacted on Friday by a resident living on the 600 block of Randolph Avenue regarding what they described as loud “metal music” at the football field. The resident said the offensive music was being played over the PA system and did not feel it was appropriate. An officer investigated the resident’s claims, and stated in the call that the music was not inappropriate in any way and was the approved playlist that had been used all year for the outdoor gym class at the school. The officer stated they were in an eyeglass business parking lot adjacent to the football field and could not hear the music until they got right next to the track on the field. The complainant was also told that they were not permitted to go over and make adjustments to the sound system.
Resident contacts police over loud “metal music” at football field
James Allen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- HELP WANTED Want to work in a fast-paced and fun
- Wheaton-Dumont Coop Elevator is now hiring a full-time Grain Plant
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Finance and Membership Assistant
- Love to Help People? Love to Drive?
- Campus Security Officer
- Election Support Specialist
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Extensin Educator, 4-H Youth Development
- PELICAN VALLEY SENIOR LIVING - JOB OPPORTUNITIES!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.