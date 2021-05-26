Fergus Falls police were contacted on Friday by a resident living on the 600 block of Randolph Avenue regarding what they described as loud “metal music” at the football field. The resident said the offensive music was being played over the PA system and did not feel it was appropriate. An officer investigated the resident’s claims, and stated in the call that the music was not inappropriate in any way and was the approved playlist that had been used all year for the outdoor gym class at the school. The officer stated they were in an eyeglass business parking lot adjacent to the football field and could not hear the music until they got right next to the track on the field. The complainant was also told that they were not permitted to go over and make adjustments to the sound system.

Load comments