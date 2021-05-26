The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call to dispatch at approximately 3:38 p.m. about a male under a piece of farm equipment with unknown injuries on Monday. When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived, it was discovered that the man had removed the pin to lower the digger wing on the equipment. The hydraulics failed to hold the wing upright and the wing came down on top of the man. He was able to free himself from under the equipment and sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. The man was then transported by Perham EMS to Perham Health.

Load comments