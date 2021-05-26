A resident from Frazee contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday saying that he attempted to rent out his property last Saturday, and an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy stopped it. A responding deputy said that the person was advised for the fifth time, about steps they needed to take to evict their current tenants and legally sell their property. The deputy also advised them that the sheriff’s office will not participate in any actions in regards to assisting the person in selling the residence.

Load comments