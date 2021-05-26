A resident from Frazee contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday saying that he attempted to rent out his property last Saturday, and an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy stopped it. A responding deputy said that the person was advised for the fifth time, about steps they needed to take to evict their current tenants and legally sell their property. The deputy also advised them that the sheriff’s office will not participate in any actions in regards to assisting the person in selling the residence.
Douglas County deputies and North Ambulance service responded to County Road 23 SE near Southside Drive SE in rural Alexandria for a vehicle crash in a slough at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The caller reporting the crash was unsure if the driver was injured, but said the car was partially in the water. Deputies were able to get the driver, Kelly Garner, 60, of Alexandria, out of the car through the passenger door and brought her to the North Ambulance medics.
Deputies determined Garner was driving southbound on CR 23, crossed over the
northbound traffic lane and entered the east ditch. She continued driving south in the east ditch and drove over the Southside Drive intersection and a private approach before coming to rest in the slough. Garner was transported by North Ambulance to Alomere Hospital for observation. The crash remains under investigation but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.
