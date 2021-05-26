A conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources received info on Monday at approximately 9:16 a.m. about a pontoon boat floating free on Donald Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR report that the pontoon was located and tied off on a dock, and that the owner retrieved it.
Pontoon floating free on lake
James Allen
-
- Updated
- 0
James Allen
