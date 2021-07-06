A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was scuba diving near the Eagle Lake public access on Wednesday when an old wooden Chris-Craft boat drove over him while he was diving around 33 feet from the flag. The deputy asked another sheriff’s investigator if they saw the boat so they could talk to them about water safety and to look for markers. The deputy was not injured.
- Locators & Supplies has an opening in our warehouse. Duties
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Help wanted Two female home caregivers needed for our active
- Locators & Supplies has an opening in our warehouse. Duties
- Drivers
- Church Secretary
- SENIOR CENTER PROGRAM COORDINATOR
- LRHC Cancer Care and Research Center - NOW HIRING
- Admin Assistant County Attorney Department
- Field Representative
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.