The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Monday at approximately 8:23 p.m. a few miles northwest of New York Mills. The sheriff’s office says two separate vehicles were allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on 383rd Street, when one of the vehicles lost control and entered a southbound ditch. No injuries were reported, but the drivers of both vehicles were issued citations for reckless driving, no insurance, and no registration, and their parents were also notified.

