The Fergus Falls City Council approved a host of resolutions Monday as they opened their February schedule at City Hall.
In addition to resolutions for tax abatement agreements at 205 and 212 Anna Court by 6-1 votes, the council gave the nod to a letter of intent for the sale of a city-owned parking lot at Lincoln Avenue and Cascade Street to Rivers Edge Investment LLC, an amendment to a health care facility revenue note for Apple Tree Dental and a resolution authorizing the submission of a Blandin Leadership grant for an Earth Day celebration.
Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer declared Feb. 13 as Giving Hearts Day in Fergus Falls. Representing the group at the meeting were Eric Price (YMCA), Wayne Stender (LB Homes Foundation), Steve Tonneson (LB Seminary), Amanda Davison (A Wife Like Me), Tammy Anderson (Productive Alternatives) and Christi Horgen (Health Resources Center). Giving Hearts was started in 2008 by Dakota Medication Foundation. In 2019 more than 30,000 caring donors contributed $16.3 million to nonprofit organizations. The 2020 goal is to inspire 50,000 giving hearts to support charity work.
The council also passed a resolution authorizing the United Prairie Foundation to submit a grant application for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The grant would fund around 27 acres of prairie restoration work at different sites around the community according to Fergus Falsl Public Works director Len Taylor.
Taylor’s recommendation that the City Council pass a resolution to award a two-year contract for tree removal and tree trimming services to Carr’s Tree Service was approved. The 2020 amount budgeted for tree programs has been set at $180,000.
A resolution approving a seven-year lease with Otter Tail Telcom for fiber connections was moved to the consent agenda. The lease will include connections at City Hall, the city garage, the fire hall, the public library, both liquor stores, the community ice arena and the wastewater treatment plant. It was approved along with resolutions for approving budget adjustments and appointing election judges and health-care judges for the March 3 presidential primary.
Head librarian Gail Hedstrom provided a 2019 Fergus Falls Public Library report, Michael Hoeschen presented a 2019 Investment Securities Fund annual report and executive director, Annie Deckert gave the council a review of Greater Fergus Falls activities for 2019.
The City Council will hold a work session Feb. 12 on a capital improvement plan. Most city offices and facilities will be closed on President’s Day Feb. 17. The next City Council meeting is set Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The council will meet at 7 a.m. Feb. 26 in a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.