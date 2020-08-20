The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team is excited to be back on court and they are ready to make it game, set and match against opponents in the 2020 season.
The Otters return two-time section qualifier junior Ellie Colbeck to the mix as she looks continue her upward trend in her fifth year of varsity action. Also returning to the team is versatile senior captain Ava Weber, who head coach Jamie Lill stated can mix it up in both singles and doubles. Other varsity returners included Leila Nasri, Mackenzie Krava and Mia Marsh.
The biggest question mark for the Fergus Falls team is filling the vacancies left by five graduating seniors from last year’s squad. Former players Carlie Meis, Elizabeth Houge, Elissa Lee, Olivia Kaliher and Takaira Wynn-Sheldon provided strong play and consistency as the Otters battled their way through the Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AA.
Lill will look to Amber Anderson, Madison Anderson and Isabella Abrahams to fill in the gaps in their lineup. “These girls have all worked very hard and it shows. They are climbing the ladder this fall and looking to be fixtures in our varsity lineup.”
While the season is underway, due to the COVID-19 pandemic there have been changes. “Our program is spread out all over town at the different tennis sites. Our practices are structured very differently because of this. We distance as much as possible, wear masks when not in play and everybody must meet health criteria before we can enter a practice or contest. We are doing our best to sanitize and do our part to keep everybody healthy and safe,” Lill said.
Other changes that Lill mentioned is the team’s training and the cancellation of several extra events that the Otters had planned.
On a positive note, with the Minnesota State High School League changing by moving other sports to the spring there have been several new members that have joined the team. “We’ve got some fun, new athletes joining our squad which is very exciting,” Lill added.
Lill sees Brainerd and Bemidji as the two teams to beat in the section, while perennial powerhouse St. Cloud Tech looks to hold their reign in the Central Lakes Conference.
Lill will be assisted by Roy Anderson, Matt Johnson and Norm Newell in 2020.
The Otters will open their season on the road against the Alexandria Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
