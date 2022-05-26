Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that River Walk Counseling, Inc. has opened in downtown Fergus Falls at 225 West Lincoln Avenue. The practice was founded by three therapists, who along with their staff, offer mental health therapy services to families, couples, and individuals ages 5 and up. Megan Kampstra, LPCC, Melissa Gedrose, LICSW, Jamie Rodriguez, LGSW, and Jeanne Grenvik, LMFT provide a variety of therapy that includes trauma focused cognitive behavioral, narrative, solution-focused, play, and reprocessing. They offer in person as well as a telehealth service option. River Walk Counseling’s mission is to promote the growth of every client and hope that each individual, family, and couple they serve discovers well-being, wholeness, and greater life satisfaction.
Partner and therapist Megan Kampstra said, “River Walk Counseling is a women-owned and operated business which has been taking clients since December 2021.We are here to treat a wide range of problems and in diagnosing and treating mental illness in rural MN, we all know the need for mental health therapy in rural communities and are passionate about serving the community of Fergus Falls.”
River Walk Counseling, Inc. has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Mental health services remain a critical need in our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to assist area practitioners in starting and growing their services through our Entrepreneur Initiative.”
