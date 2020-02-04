Step back
Underwood’s Josey Bugbee hits a fadeaway jumper over Hillcrest’s Molly McGuire in Tuesday’s Little Eight Conference showdown.

 Zach Stich

UNDERWOOD — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team struggled early on against the Underwood Rockets trap defense as the Comets left a road Little Eight Conference battle with a 66-42 loss Tuesday.

“Once we were able to settle into our half-court offense we moved the ball really well which led to open, high percentage shots,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Everyone contributed on both ends of the floor and it was fun to see the girls work together against an athletic, aggressive Underwood team.”

Mackenzie Foss would lead the Comets in scoring with 17 points, while Foss and Molly McGuire each collected six rebounds in the game.

Underwood was led by Kayla Rocholl with 14 points, while teammates Moraes Bugbee (12) and Brooke Hovland (11) were also in double figures.

The Comets will return home to take on LEC rival Rothsay at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Rockets will welcome in another LEC foe in Battle Lake for a 7:15 p.m. tip Thursday.

