Outside by wall

Karrie Carlson, Daily Journal Media Reporter

 Karrie Carlson Daily Journal Media

I grew up in Fergus Falls reading the Daily Journal. I looked forward to the  Saturday edition when Linda Aune wrote her “Rose Patch” columns. I started writing because of reading her work.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?