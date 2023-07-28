I grew up in Fergus Falls reading the Daily Journal. I looked forward to the Saturday edition when Linda Aune wrote her “Rose Patch” columns. I started writing because of reading her work.
Having great teachers at the Fergus Falls Middle School and Senior High like Mr. Carpenter, Mrs. Anderson, Mrs. Prischmann, Mrs. Egersdorf and Ms. Leafblad helped give me the tools and confidence I needed to consider writing as a career.
I was first published in the Fergus Falls Daily Journal through small writing project submissions in seventh grade. I would volunteer for any student writing opportunity offered.
I graduated in 1996 and went to The University of St. Thomas for Print Journalism and English. With life's curveballs, my plans changed, changed, and changed again.
I have three children (19, 16, and 11) and have spent the past 20 years raising my family and working in education and healthcare. Never losing my passion for writing, I settled for way too detailed and edited text messages to family and friends and journaling and I have written a couple children’s books that remain in a drawer at home.
My time working for the paper has been brief, but I have admired it for a long time. Everyone has been welcoming and helped me find my place. I cover human interest, arts, education, health, entertainment and anything else I may be asked to write about.
Writing about a town I love, people I know, and places dear to me is a privilege. I hope there are students reading the paper now that want to keep the Daily Journal circulating for many years to come.
I'm happy to be part of the history of Fergus Falls and to celebrate what has been built here. From the Underwood family’s first publication of the newspaper to where we are now, and where we are heading in the future, the Daily Journal holds the narrative of Fergus Falls’ story on its pages. I am proud to be part of a publication that shows honesty and integrity, even when the topics are tough. Happy Birthday Daily Journal! Cheers to 150 more years of excellence!
