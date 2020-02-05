When Sophia Rufer, a seventh-grader at Kennedy School in Fergus Falls,correctly spelled voracious and profiteer correctly, she became the champion of
the Region IV Spelling Bee held at Lakes Country Service Cooperative. The competition included the top spellers from 27 schools throughout the region.
Sophia advances to the Multi Region State Bee which will be held at Lakes Country Service Cooperative on Tuesday, Feb. 18, where 22 top spellers from seven region cooperatives throughout the state will compete.
Sophia credits her mom, Kristi, for helping her study for the spelling bee.
“My mom would read me a word from the packet, and I had to keep spelling it for her until I got it right. I think spelling is fun and a great challenge for your brain, and a good life skill to have.”
Sophia certainly does not spend all her time studying. She also participates in speech and dance and enjoys reading, cooking, hanging out with friends and dancing.
“We look forward to enjoying Sophia’s spelling skills at the State Bee on the 18th,” state spelling bee coordinator Susan Ward said.
Sophia is the daughter of Tom and Kristi Rufer of Fergus Falls.
