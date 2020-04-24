I’ve almost finished the second book of The Kingkiller Chronicle by Patrick Rothfuss, “The Wise Man’s Fear.” I wrote about “The Name of the Wind” when I finished it a few weeks ago, and said that I generally liked it except for how Rothfuss writes scenes that involve women.
I have the same complaints for “The Wise Man’s Fear,” which unfortunately involves even more women. It also involves a lot more cultures in the world Rothfuss has built, and that’s been kind of a bummer, too.
The cultures themselves, the world-building that Rothfuss has done, is really impressive and interesting and engaging, but racial characteristics are kind of all over the place in a disappointing way. Fantasy has always somewhat struggled with race. Since a lot of it is based on Anglo-Saxon literature from the seventh century, a lot of characters are white — you see this in “Lord of the Rings.” That’s fine, I get it, but a lot of the regions in Rothfuss’ book, like the regions in “A Song of Ice and Fire,” are based on real-world places and cultures.
There’s one group that’s obviously based on Shaolin monks (the clothes they wear, where they live, their language, their reputation for martial arts), but they’re blonde haired and light-eyed. Maybe it wouldn’t be so weird if the palette swapping were consistent, but it’s not. Another group based on Arabs (they’re known for their trade and currency and speak a different language) have dark skin and hair. Meanwhile, the main character’s own background is ostensibly Romani (frequently persecuted group of travelers with a rich history of art and culture and a strong tradition of performance art including music and theater) but he’s white, and his assistant at the inn where he works now is named Bast, an Egyptian name, and he has some Egyptian affectations in the way he gives people nicknames, but he’s also white.
It might not seem like such a big deal, especially since it’s a book and you can imagine the characters however you want regardless of how the author describes them, but it rubs me the wrong way to take, wholesale, elements of a people and culture and then whitewash it. What’s even the point? I talked to my friend about it and he said, “Maybe he saw he was making a stereotype and realized, ‘Maybe to fix this so it doesn’t come off as racist would be to make them white?’ ” Unfortunately, that’s not how it works, and if you’re going to base a group of people in your book off a group of people in real life, you should just commit to it. For example, I don’t remember anybody getting mad at Blizzard Entertainment for basing their monk class in Diablo 3 off Shaolin monks (the same can’t be said for the races they made in World of Warcraft, though, but that’s a conversation for another time).
Does Rothfuss’ treatment of race ruin the whole book? It definitely sours it for me, but I do enjoy the characters, their stories and the overarching plot. There’s a portion of the book where the main character is in the employ of a duke who is being secretly poisoned, and I found those chapters to be exceptionally engaging. I was hooked, trying to find out if the main character was going to get blamed for the poisoning, how he was going to get out of it, and so on and so forth. There’s definitely other parts that take me out of the story (he moves across the continent to work for this duke and somehow his crush ends up there, too; what are the odds?) but overall, like I said for the first book, it’s a good read if you’re interested in fantasy, poetry and storytelling.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
