March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and if you’re 45 to 75 years old, or love someone who is, a colon cancer screening should be on the priority to-do list. Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death and millions of people in the U.S. are missing the opportunity to get screened and find it early when treatment works best. When colon cancer is found at an early stage before it has had the chance to spread, the five-year survival rate is about 90%, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
One of the reasons people miss out on the benefits of early screening is anxiety about having a colonoscopy. As a result, many people procrastinate out of embarrassment, fear of the test and/or the prep and other excuses often related to a lack of knowledge. The ACS says people of average risk should have their first screening at age 45. How often you should be screened can depend on which test you choose. Before you come up with the next excuse about why you haven’t been screened yet, March is a good time to learn more about colonoscopies and the other screening options available to detect colon cancer. This article provides some background on four common screening options for you to consider, weigh the pros and cons of each, and find one you might be willing to give a try.
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is the most invasive of the screening options, but it is also the only test that can both find and prevent cancer. For this test, the doctor puts a long, thin, flexible, lighted tube into your rectum to check for polyps or cancer inside the rectum and the entire colon. You will be under a level of sedation or anesthesia that prevents you from feeling anything for this procedure. During the test, the doctor can find and remove most polyps and even some cancers. Many say the biggest downside is the total bowel prep that’s needed, but that even that is not as bad as people hype it up to be. The good news is it only needs to be done every 10 years.
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
This test is similar to the colonoscopy except the doctor uses a shorter tube that is only long enough to check for polyps or cancer inside the rectum and lower third of the colon instead of the full colon. A special diet, laxatives and enema are generally recommended to prepare for the test, but no sedative is needed. It’s recommended every five years. If your doctor finds polyps during your sigmoidoscopy, you will probably need a colonoscopy to remove them. Since a sigmoidoscopy only looks at part of the colon, any cancers or polyps farther into the colon cannot be detected.
CT Colonography (Virtual Colonoscopy)
Computed tomography (CT) colonography, also called a virtual colonoscopy, uses X-rays and computers to produce images of the entire colon, which are displayed on a computer screen for the doctor to analyze. This procedure is not as invasive as a colonoscopy, but you still need the same type of bowel prep before the test. No sedation is needed for this test, and it’s recommended to be done every five years. Among the disadvantages to this type of screening are exposure to a small amount of radiation, polyps can’t be removed during the test, and false positives are more common. If abnormalities are found, you’ll need to have a colonoscopy in follow-up. The virtual CT is not a common approach for colon cancer screening, but it may be worth asking your provider if it’s an option for you if you’re seeking a less invasive alternative to a colonoscopy.
Stool Tests
Stool tests are administered using kits you use at home. There are a few different types. Some use antibodies to detect blood in the stool and one even uses a chemical called guaiac to detect blood in the stool. For these, a stick or brush is used to obtain a small amount of stool that is then returned to a lab where the stool samples are checked for the presence of blood, and even with a clear result they need to be done yearly. The most comprehensive type of stool test, called Cologuard, is a test that also detects altered DNA in the stool. This test requires an entire bowel movement and only needs to be done every three years.
Stool tests are less intrusive and don’t require bowel prep, but need to be done more often, may have a higher rate of false-positives, and if abnormalities are found, you’ll need to have a colonoscopy in follow-up.
It’s also worth noting that the virtual CT and stool tests are only intended for people with average risk of developing colon cancer.
The Bottom Line
Regular screening is recommended for everyone starting at age 45 (earlier if you have higher risk), but no single test if best for everyone. Each test has advantages and disadvantages so you’ll want to talk to your doctor about which test might be most appropriate for you based on your preferences, your medical condition, and the likelihood that the test and resources for testing and follow-up are available to you. You also should check with your insurance plan to find out which tests are covered and at what age. Regardless which test you choose, taking action to get screened is what matters. At the very least, it could ease your mind and it could possibly save your life.