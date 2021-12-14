25 Years Ago
December 12 - 18 1996
Virginia Rustad with the Otter Tail County court system is retiring after 37 years. Her distinguished career as court administrator, a position she has held since March 1992 will conclude at the end of this month. Rustad as court administrator supervises an all-female staff of 14 and is in charge of maintaining effective case management to ensure court cases are disposed of efficiently and without delay. She also has to keep up with state statutes, mandated administrative policies and court rules so that her department is in conformance with the state laws. Rustad also oversees the court administration budget and works with the judges to ensure everything is working smoothly. She started in 1959 as a clerk of the probate and juvenile court. There was just Rustad, one other person and the judge in the court office at that time. Rustad grew up five miles from Fergus Falls and with her husband, Roger Rustad, wanted to move back to the area. When he got a job at what was then Raymond Motors in Fergus Falls they moved back to the area. About 10 days later she got the job at the courthouse.
Family escapes harm in early-morning blaze
Members of a Fergus Falls family escaped injury, but their home was reported a complete loss in an early-morning blaze today. The house was home to James and Charlotte LeFebvre and the family of their daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Greg Hilde. The FeFebvres, Greg Hilde and the Hildes’ daughter were home at the time of the blaze. They managed to get out safely. Julie Hilde and her oldest daughter Kristan were working and not at home at the time of the fire.
50 Years Ago
December 12 - 18 1971
County funds to aid museum
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners voted to levy $25,000 per year for two years for the county historical society. Third District Commissioner Andy Leitch cast the only dissenting vote. The action was taken to the board, with the agreement of the state public examiner’s office, determined that the county poor fund has ample reserves for three years. There is now $326,000 in that fund. The board then decided to eliminate the levy for the poor fund for the 1972 and 1973 taxing years and in its place –over Leitch’s objection –voted to levy for the historical society. The society is now attempting to raise funds for a new county historical museum to replace the society which is now in the basement of the Court House. Besides the $50,000 now to come from the county, the society has raised $63,000 on its own and is continuing to solicit donations, James Gray, treasurer says. The group is attempting to accumulate $180,000 to build and equip a new museum. The county needs the space in the Court House basement.
Possible merger
Opposition has arisen from the Otter Tail County Public Health Nursing Committee to a study of a possible combination of the county public health nursing service and the county welfare department. The study will come before the county commissioners at a special meeting.
Orthodontics opening
Dr. Robert J. Gibson held open house for 30 area dentists and their wives in his new offices at 126 E. Vernon.