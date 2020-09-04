The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team could not get its offense started Thursday as the visiting Sartell-St.Stephen Sabres limited the Otters to four shots in a 3-0 victory.
The Sabres scored their first goal with just under 12 minutes in the first half as Carter Sharp knocked in a Ernest David pass. John Engelkes put Sartell up 2-0 before the break as he scored his first goal on a loose ball in front of the net.
In the second half, Engelkes tallied his second, team’s third goal of the match on a penalty kick.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
