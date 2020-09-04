Under pressure

Fergus Falls boys’ soccer player Aiden Shern attempts to keep the Otters’ offense in Sartell Sabres territory during Thursday’s home game.   

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team could not get its offense started Thursday as the visiting Sartell-St.Stephen Sabres limited the Otters to four shots in a 3-0 victory.

The Sabres scored their first goal with just under 12 minutes in the first half as Carter Sharp knocked in a Ernest David pass. John Engelkes put Sartell up 2-0 before the break as he scored his first goal on a loose ball in front of the net.

In the second half, Engelkes tallied his second, team’s third goal of the match on a penalty kick.

The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

