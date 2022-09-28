Name: Scott Kvamme
Age: 62
Address: 702 E. Lakeside Drive
Livelihood: Salesman/Project Manager, Indigo Signs
Family: Married to Becky for 28yrs. Becky retired from LRHC in 2020 after 39 years there. Our adult daughter Kristina lives in Fergus Falls and works as a nurse at the MN Veterans Home.
Hobbies: Travel, ice cream, church choir, roller coasters, remodeling our 100-year-old home.
What should be the city's top priority in the next four years?
Economic Development. Whether the issue is roads, recreation, or jobs – we need to evaluate our plans and goals based on the impact on economic development. Would better roads improve the bottom line for businesses in Fergus Falls? Will additional recreational opportunities attract people to Fergus Falls? Will job-creation initiatives encourage companies to start or grow here? Through steady, responsible investment in our infrastructure and amenities we are building a strong, safe and attractive community where people want to live.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I talk to people, ask questions, and listen. My landline phone number is listed in the phone book: 218-739-5813. My email address is scott.kvamme@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us. I welcome comments from the public and conversations regarding city issues. I am happy to visit with people as I shop locally, attend events, and walk the dog.
What is the most effective way to gauge and evaluate public sentiment?
Count heads and listen. How many people attend a meeting, event or program? What are they saying? When people care about something they show up and speak up. Also, I believe it was a positive decision to create a new Communications Director position on the city staff. I look forward to seeing how our city communications will improve in accuracy and timeliness, especially in the growing arena of social media.
How important for the city's growth is it to bring in new community entertainment opportunities (aquatic center, trails, etc.)?
More amenities equal more reasons for people to choose to live, work and play in Fergus Falls. As we recruit new businesses to locate here, we also need to continue investing in the things that make Fergus Falls a place where people want to live. On the ballot in November there will be questions regarding a local option sales tax to be used to fund two projects - an aquatic center as well as improvements at Delagoon Park. These projects are both considered "regional", in that they will serve a broad population beyond the city limits of Fergus Falls. I support both projects and hope that voters will also recognize the tremendous value they will bring to the city. A one-half cent local option sales tax, combined with substantial private donations and other funds, has successfully been used by the city in the past to build the Community Arena and the Public Library.
How can the city encourage economic growth?
We are in a competition to appeal to investors, entrepreneurs, and families, and to win we should wisely invest in the things that make our city attractive. These things include public safety (police, fire), well-maintained infrastructure (roads, water, sewer, airport), and a broad range of amenities (parks, recreation programming and facilities.) We also need to be careful about the impact of new taxes and regulations. We recently considered adding franchise fees to city utility bills to raise funds that would be dedicated to street maintenance. I believe this may be an effective and fair method to address this need without raising taxes through the general levy.
When you envision the future of Fergus Falls, what does the future city excel at?
I see Fergus Falls as a city of opportunity, where people can experience an excellent quality of life. We have a healthy and growing mix of industry, retail, education, churches, healthcare, arts, and services. The cost of living is reasonable, and there is a good return on investment for businesses. As we steadily work through the redevelopment of the RTC and dairy properties we will take advantage of our city's unique assets. We will continue to demonstrate our respect for the history of this place and honor the people who built it, while adapting to new technologies and changing demographics.