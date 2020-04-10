A number of hearts have popped up in windows throughout Fergus Falls homes and businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, spreading messages of hope, faith and community. The hearts stem for a social media movement that began in Bismarck, North Dakota, called A World of Hearts which, since it began in March this year, has grown to an international movement of people to share love during a pandemic.
“People just want to show support, they want to show solidarity, they want to let their neighbors and the community know we’re in this together, which is what Fergus Falls does in so many different ways,” says Mayor Ben Schierer, whose wife, Tessa, put hearts up in their pizza shop, Union Pizza & Brewing Co.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls has also decorated their windows with hearts and a message reading, “Faith over fear.” Bethlehem’s youth director, Ken Dessellier, coordinated with some families to get it decorated. “What inspired us, actually, was Federated Church with those signs on their boulevard, and we just thought that was sort of cute and I had some parishioners call and say, ‘Can we leave a message of encouragement to the community? Can we put placards out on our boulevard?’ I was sharing this with my staff and Ken said, ‘I got an idea. Given these big picture windows we’ve got at the front of the church, how about if we decorate them?’” says Bethlehem’s pastor, Tom Peterson. “He got a few families together, always being careful with social distancing and all that, they came in with their children. They said, ‘This is the message we want to share with the community, from Bethlehem, from the heart of Bethlehem, its members, a word of encouragement.’”
It can be difficult to find ways to support each other when social distancing mandates that we keep a physical distance between us, but people are doing their best to stay emotionally connected. Peterson says, “It’s just a word of encouragement to the community, we’re all in this together and we’ll get through this together. Nothing profound, it’s just, what can we say? We got the courthouse right across the street from us and there’s a lot of struggles people have now, so how can we be a positive presence?”
The community is also looking at other ways to show support for each other, including making custom signs. On Sunday, churches in Fergus Falls will be ringing their bells together at 8 a.m. in a show of support and solidarity.
“We always help each other and there are a lot of people that are struggling, they want to do something and they don’t know exactly what it is that they can do, right? When you’re asked to stay home, it makes it difficult and especially some of those people that might be vulnerable to the virus,” says Schierer. “People are getting creative in all kinds of ways, just showing support for their communities and neighbors.”
