Name: Spencer McGrew
Age:33
Address:1708 S Cascade St
Livelihood: Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist, Otter Tail County
Family: Michele–wife, Ashton–son, Otto–cat
Hobbies: cooking, history, nature, volunteering at the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion
What should be the city's top priority in the next four years?
My campaign motto is “honoring the past, building a bright future." I believe the role of the City is to do just this, by making sound financial and policy decisions that honor what already makes this town great, and by creating (and standing by) planning for the issues that need a strategic, phased approach. We need to move towards common goals together to take advantage of opportunities out there (including state funding, and private grants), to make the community the best it can be. This includes making it easy to start and operate a business and build new homes which will create jobs, drawing in people to move here and raise families, who can then enjoy our fantastic recreation and culture. Come for the job. Stay for the amenities, and the sense of community!
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
If elected, my goal is to play a role in increasing public participation in City decision-making. As a baseline,I believe it is important to make myself available to the residents of my ward. I am reachable on phone, email, and by facebook,, and I enjoy hearing many perspectives. To expand participation, I also think it’s the role of a City Council member to actively share important information, and encourage constant communication from the City to the larger community about upcoming decisions, meeting agendas, and information about how to participate. Finally, I also think it’s important, in this day of social media dialogue, to be a voice of reason when misinformation is being passed around. While the spread of misinformation is usually not with bad intent, it can create a culture of distrust, and get us stuck in important decision making processes.
What is the most effective way to gauge and evaluate public sentiment?
The ballot box! As one example, we’ve had a lot of dialogue over the years about the need for an aquatic center, with active voices on both sides of the issue. We will finally truly understand where the community stands on the topic this fall when the community votes on the sales tax supporting that project. In the meantime, face to face conversations with residents at public events, city council meetings,committees, and public hearings, discussions on social media, and letters to the editor in the local paper. I also think it’s important to draw out the quieter voices in the community by encouraging a variety of ways to participate. Not everyone wants to be in the public arena or stand up at an open forum, and that’s okay, but that doesn’t mean their opinions aren’t important and shouldn’t be sought out.
How important for the city's growth is it to bring in new community entertainment opportunities (aquatic center, trails, etc.)?
Amenities for all our citizens are essential for growth, and the good news they are also things we can usually fund primarily through private grants, donations, and state money. Some of the new recreational investments, and the trails, paths and sidewalks to get our people to it safely and enjoyably are vital assets to draw in new families. I speak for my own family that we moved to Fergus Falls for our jobs, but work is not enough to keep us here in the long run, and I hear this from a lot of families. We have already made some great family memories at the new Farmer’s market, and Otter Cove, with our 3 year old, but we still sometimes find ourselves going out of town to do things with him, like go to a Zoo, a swimming pool, or shopping. I also see these amenities as key to supporting local businesses - the more people that stay in town or visit to use our recreation, the more people will grab lunch, groceries, get gas, and run other errands, and this all adds up to make it an attractive town to start a business.
How can the city encourage economic growth?
Flexible but fair zoning policies, opportunities for tax credits and incentives for business owners and investors. The founding of Greater Fergus Falls several years ago was a great strategy - we are now seeing vacant spaces filled, including the old Sun Mart, the Goodwill building, the Target Building, and more, because of the ways they connect businesses to property and help them navigate tax incentives and other resources. The city is doing a good job of this–but we must always strive to do more and ensure we are not getting in the way of economic development, and keeping an open mind about what economic development means - yes it is business, but it is also recreation, culture, education - things that show we are vibrant and resilient that make people want to start a business here.
When you envision the future of Fergus Falls, what does the future city excel at?
I hope for a future of optimism and collaboration. We have everything we need right here for steady growth and prosperity: Abundant natural resources, a robust transportation network and an educated workforce and engaged citizenry. It takes dialogue, conversation and compromise to connect the dots that can help us use our resources, space, and people power wisely. The City has a role in leading this spirit of collaboration and optimism by being engaged, showing up to learn about issues of all types, and including all voices.