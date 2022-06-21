Wrapping up eight games in seven days this past week, the Ottertail Central (OTC) 15U baseball team split a pair of games on June 17 and fell in one game on June 18. The trio of games over the two days was a part of a Father’s Day tournament, hosted by OTC.
Taking on Staples-Motley, to begin the tournament, both sides traded runs in the first inning. A pair of walks started OTC’s home half. After a strikeout and a pop-out, Gavin Pausch scored on an error by the catcher.
Staples reclaimed the lead with a run in the third and then blew open the game with five runs in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs put a pair of runners on in the home half of the seventh inning, but could only get one run.
Garrett Kuhn-Rice pitched the first five and a third innings. He was responsible for six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks, plus six strikeouts. Owen Harig came on in relief to finish the game.
Conner Thompson was the lone OTC player to have more than one hit (2-3, with an RBI). Eric Fick and Pausch scored the runs.
OTC 6 Warroad 5
Later in the day on June 17, OTC picked up a walk-off win against Warroad. A run in the first and two more in the third gave the hosts a 3-0 advantage. The two teams traded runs in the fourth inning before Warroad scored four unanswered to take a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Collin Lukken singled to get OTC going. He stole second and then advanced to third on a groundout. With one down, a pop fly was deep enough to score Lukken and tie the game at fives.
After a lone single in the top of the eighth, OTC got a one out walk and single to put runners on the corners. Stetson Knutson followed with a single to right field, scoring Drew Evavold and giving Ottertail the victory.
Evavold the first six innings. He gave up nine hits and four runs, with seven Ks. Harig picked up the win, working two innings in relief. The duo did not walk a batter in the contest.
Ayden Olson was 2-4 with an RBI, Lukken was 2-3 with two runs scored and Breidyn Roisum, Evavold, Olson and Pausch all had RBIs.
Wadena-Deer Creek 5 OTC 4
In their final game of the weekend tournament, OTC fell just short against Wadena-Deer Creek (WDC), 5-4.
WDC scored three runs in the first inning. Ottertail answered with two runs in the second, after loading the bases with one out. They would add on one more in the third to tie the game at threes.
That score would hold until Wadena plated two runs in the sixth inning.
Trailing by two and down to their final three outs, OTC scored on a two out single to pull within one. Having the tying run at third and the winning run at first, a groundout to shortstop ended the rally and the game.
FIck went the distance on the bump, allowing five runs on nine hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
Seven different players had a hit for OTC. Fick scored twice in the contest.
Now at 6-8, OTC 15U is set to host Rothsay in a doubleheader, on June 22.