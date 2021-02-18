The Fergus Falls 10U B girls faced off against the unbeaten 14-0 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons (LDC). LDC came into the game ranked No. 1 in the state. The Otters were ranked No. 4 and started the game with a 14-1 record.
Mya Iverson put the Dragons up front early with an unassisted goal just seconds into the game. Two minutes into the second period, Seylah Arneson put one past the goalie as the Otters evened up the score at 1-1. Brinly Shol temporarily put the Otters ahead 2-1 with an unassisted goal as period No. 2 was nearing an end.
The game went back and forth as both top-ranked teams were worthy opponents. LDC tied the game up at 2-2 to end regulation bringing the well-fought battle into overtime. The Otters leading scorer on the season, Shol, came up with her biggest goal of the year as she slapped the game-winner beyond the goalie as the Fergus Falls Otters ended the 14-consecutive win streak for LDC.
LDC drops down to No. 6 in the rankings and the Otters jump to the No. 3 spot in the state with a 15-1 record. The No. 1 spot belongs to the Minnesota River Girls 10U B team (Le Sueur) as they are one of the only unbeaten teams left with a 13-0 mark. The Fergus Falls girls will take the ice at home this Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. They will play Detroit Lakes and River Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.