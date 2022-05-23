The Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team traveled to Little Falls this past weekend for a tournament, going 1-1 in pool play and lost in the semifinals 5-4 to Pierz.
The Otters started the tournament with pool play games against Alex Red and Rockford.
Fergus came out on top against Alex, 22-12, in a good old-fashioned slugfest. Hitting leaders for the Otters were Dexter Felstul with three hits (a home run shy of a cycle) and six RBIs, Landon Noon with three hits (including a pair of doubles), Chase Johnston with three (with a pair of triples) and two RBIs and Isaac Jenc with a pair of hits and five RBIs. Hayden Heruth contributed two doubles, Gus Proudfoot had a single and a double. Beau Schlosser and Cade Johnson each walked multiple times and scored.
In the second game against Rockford, the Otters hit first with Jenc reaching base, bringing up Felstul who smashed a home run over the center field fence for a 2-0 lead for the Otters. Rockford came out strong and scored four runs in the bottom of the first. The Otters showed their resiliency by tying the game with Johnston leading off the inning with a double and coming around to score. Schlosser doubled and came around to score on Kremeier’s double. Antwone Danielson also singled in the inning. The Otters scored two each in the third and the fifth with Jenc scoring once, Felstul scoring twice and Proudfoot doubling and coming around to score on Felstul’s triple. The Otters ended up 1-1 in pool play and got the No. 3 seed for bracket play.
Felstul started on the bump for the Otters in the quarterfinal game and pitched a masterful five and two thirds innings, striking out nine and only giving up two hits. As they had done all tournament, the Otters jumped on the board in the first inning with Jenc tripling and coming around to score on Felstul’s single. Heruth doubled and scored Felstul and Noon. The Otters scored four in the bottom of the third with Heruth doubling in Jenc, then Felstul, Noon and Heruth crossing the plate on past balls. With the win, the Otters moved on to the semifinals on Sunday.
Against Pierz, the Otters started out with a bang with Jenc reaching and scoring on Felstul’s double. Noon doubled in Felstul and came around to score on Johnston’s single. Jenc started and pitched a great game for the Otters going three and two thirds innings while striking out eight and giving the Otters a chance to make it to the championship. Pierz came back in the bottom of the first to tie up the game. Pierz got the lead in the second by scoring one. The Otters tied it up in the third with Felstul doubling and coming around to score on Noon’s single. Pierz scratched the winning run across in the fourth. Johnston relieved Jenc and pitched an inning and a third without giving up a hit.