The Fergus Falls Otters 11U baseball team traveled to Wahpeton on Tuesday night and came away with a doubleheader sweep by the scores of 19-6 and 8-2.
The Otters jumped on the board in the top of the first inning by scoring four runs. In the first, Isaac Jenc walked and came around to score on a passed ball. Landon Noon walked and scored on Chase Johnston’s single. Weston Youngberg singled and scored Johnston. Jace Kremeier’s ground out scored Youngberg.
In the second, the Otters scored four more with Jenc getting a two run double by scoring Cade Johnson and Gus Proudfoot who both walked. Jenc and Dexter Felstul (walk) both scored in the inning. In the third, Antwone Danielson singled, bringing in Youngberg after a walk.
Fergus tacked on two more in the fourth with Felstul singling and scoring Jenc and Noon scoring on a passed ball. The Otters put the game away in the fifth by scoring eight runs. 11U received strong pitching performances from Johnston (two innings and four Ks), Kremeier (one and a third innings and four Ks) and Noon (one and two thirds and two Ks) to secure the win.
Before the second game, the coaches agreed to only play three innings for the nightcap. Johnson got the nod on the bump to start the second game and pitched two very efficient innings and Hayden Heruth slammed the door on Wahpeton in the bottom of the third by striking out two and pitching a one, two, three inning.
The Otters were held scoreless in the first while Wahpeton scored one to take a 1-0 lead. Fergus responded in the second by scoring five runs with Felstul and Kremeier singling and coming around to score and Noon, Johnston, and Schlosser all scoring. Also in the inning, Danielson had a two run single. The Otters wrapped up the scoring in the third with Proudfoot leading off with a double and coming around to score on Jenc’s single. Felstul singled in Jenc and then came around to score on a passed ball to wrap up the scoring.
Hitting leaders for the doubleheader were Jenc and Felstul with three hits, Johnston and Danielson with two hits, Youngberg, Kremeier and Proudfoot with one hit.
With the two wins, the Otters move to 12-8 and look forward to the Swanville tournament this weekend.
