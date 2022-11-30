12U B girls continue their strong start to the season

The Fergus Falls 12U B girls hockey team had a busy, but successful weekend at home (Nov. 25-27) hosting three games and ending up on the winning side of all three matchups.
On Nov. 25, they faced off against East Grand Forks. Kynzie Zender got the scoring started for the Otters on a power play, assisted by Brinly Shol. Zender and Shol continued the scoring as Zender finished the first period with a hat trick and Shol picked up two of her own.
Nine seconds into the second period, Shol gave the Otters a 6-0 lead. Shol scored two more times in the second period with Zender and Breeynn Hill assisting. Payton Wolden added to the lead with help from Seylah Arneson and Shol. Zender ended the second period with her fourth goal of the game giving the Otters a big 10-0 lead going into the final period.
Shol added her sixth and seventh goal of the night in period number three with one unassisted and the other by Arneson. Zender added one more goal to her impressive night on an unassisted, shorthanded goal. Wolden and Arneson teamed up again late in the game giving Wolden her second goal of the night and Arneson her third assist. Brinley Harris added to the goal total with an unassisted goal of her own.
The Otters finished the game with a 15-1 victory.
On Nov. 26, the Otters took to the ice against Northern Lakes. The Otters picked up right where they left off the night before, scoring nine goals in the first period, two more in the second period, and three more in the third to cap off a 14-1 victory.
Shol finished game two with five goals, Zender and Wolden each with a hat trick, Hill with a couple of her own and Harris with one as well. Assists came off the sticks of; Claire Duffy (1), Zender (4), Hill (1) and Harris (2).
Game three of the weekend came on Nov. 27, against Riverblades. Period one showed a lot of action, but finished in a 1-1 tie. Duffy scored the lone goal in the first period with Shol on the assist. Harris and Wolden help the Otters pull ahead to a 3-1 lead during period number two. Assists were by Zender and Hill. The Riverblades started the final period strong, scoring just 45 seconds into it. The Otters now led 3-2. However, that lead grew by four more as the Otters scored four consecutive goals to break away from the Riverblades and to finish their strong weekend with a 7-2 victory. Zender and Wolden each scored a pair of goals in the third period with Shol on two of the assists.
The 12U B girls extended their impressive record to 8-1 on the year and will travel to Moorhead on Dec. 2nd to take on the Spuds of Moorhead.