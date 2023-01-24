12U B girls get redemption on their home ice

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U B girls hockey team has lost only twice all season. Once to White Bear Lake, in a shootout and once in the season opener to the Fargo Freeze. The Fargo Freeze beat the Otters 10-5 in Fargo back in early November. The Otters had the opportunity to play two home games on Jan. 21, against that very same Fargo Freeze team. In game one, Fargo came out ready to play, scoring just 19 seconds after the faceoff. However, that 1-0 lead for Fargo was short lived as Kynzie Zender scored just 27 seconds later to tie it at 1-1. Again, Fargo answered with their second goal of the period, giving them their one goal lead back. Brinly Shol tied the game at 2-2 with an unassisted goal. The Otters never trailed again after that. With under a minute left in the first period, Shol connected with Zender as Zender scored her second goal of the period to take a 3-2 lead.
With five total goals after one period, the second period had just one goal, but that goal came off the stick of Claire Duffy as she was assisted by Breeynn Hill and Ella Lee.
As the Otters led 4-2 entering the final period, the Fargo Freeze cut the lead in half by scoring eight seconds into period three and now only trailed by one goal. The Otters regained their two goal lead as Zender, unassisted, scored her third goal of the game. The Fargo Freeze did score once more to make the score 5-4, but the Otters padded the lead with two more goals before it was all said and done. Seylah Arneson scored the sixth goal of the game for the Otters with Zender assisting. Zender had an assist and a hat trick on the afternoon, but she was not done yet. Just before time expired she scored her fourth and final goal of the game as Fergus took game one by a final score of 7-4.
With both teams having one win and one loss against each other, the rubber match between the two took place later that day. The Otters came out looking to send a message as they scored three times in the first period. Brinley Harris got the scoring started for the Otters as she was assisted by Calista Fleischauer. Duffy and Shol assisted Zender as she put up goal number two for the Otters and Arneson scored the last goal of the period, unassisted, as the Otters led 3-1 after fifteen minutes of play. The Fargo Freeze narrowed the deficit to one early on in period number two. However, two goals is all goalie Jordynn Anderson allowed to get by her as the Otters would go on to win 5-2. In period three, Arneson would score her second goal of the afternoon and ending the scoring for the Otters was Shol, unassisted. The Otters got their redemption and still remain undefeated at home.
The Otters took to the road on Sunday as they faced off against Northern Lakes.
The Otters scored early and often as they walked away with a comfortable 8-2 victory. Zender and Shol both had hat tricks in the game and Lee and Payton Wolden each scored once. The goals were assisted by; Harris, twice, Fleischauer, Duffy and Wolden.
The Otters improve to 25-2 on the season and play this Friday and Saturday at home. They are sponsored by Pemberton Law firm.
