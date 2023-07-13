12U double dips against Detroit Lakes

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team traveled to Detroit Lakes on a beautiful Jul. 12 evening to take on the Detroit Lakes 12U Lakers. The Otters came away with a sweep by the scores of 15-5 and 11-3.
In game one, the Otters wasted no time in the top of the first by scoring five runs while only bringing five batters to the plate (Detroit Lakes has a rule that only five runs can be scored in an inning). Isaac Jenc and Dexter Felstul both singled and came around to score on Jace Kremeier’s single. Chase Johnston doubled in Kremeier which set the table for Gus Proudfoot who laced an inside the park home run to left-center. The Otters scored five more in the top of the second while only getting out once. Landon Noon walked and came around to score on Beau Schlosser’s single. Cade Johnson singled and brought in Kai Ebert who also singled in the inning. Schlosser scored after Jenc reached on an error. Felstul ended the inning with a two run single (scoring Jonhson and Weston Youngberg). As they did in the first two innings, the Otters scored five runs in the third without getting three outs. Kremeier led off the inning with a walk and scored on Hayden Heruth’s fielder’s choice. Johnston was hit by a pitch and scored on Noon’s single. Schlosser scored Noon on a single and Johnson ended the inning with a frozen rope double that scored Ebert and Schlosser. Heruth toed the rubber to start the game for the Otters and pitched three solid innings, only giving up two hits and striking out four.
In the second game, the Otters put four on the board in the top of the first. Jenc, Kremeier, Johnston and Proudfoot all scored. In the top of the second, the Otters tacked on three more with Ebert leading off the inning with a double, Youngberg followed with a walk and Jenc scoring both Ebert and Youngberg on a triple. Felstul followed up with a double, scoring Jenc. The Otters were held in check until the top of the fifth when they scored four runs to put the game out of reach. In the inning, Youngberg, Jenc, and Felstul all singled to load the bases. Youngberg and Jenc scored on a passed ball. Proudfoot hit a sacrifice fly to score Felstul and Johnston scored on an error. In the game, Proudfoot pitched four strong innings while only giving up three hits and striking out six.
The Otters have one more regular season doubleheader next week against the Fargo 61’s before they travel to Sartell for the state tournament starting on Jul. 28.
