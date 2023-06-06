12U Otters claim consolation championship

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team traveled to Morris on Jun. 3 and took home the consolation championship. The Otters fell to Litchfield 9-2, took down PRBA 7-5 and beat Breckenridge 8-3.
In the opening round of bracket play, the Otters came out flat and lost to Litchfield. The Otters only managed three hits in the game. Hayden Heruth singled and scored in the game and Dexter Felstul and Landon Noon both doubled and scored.
The young Otters showed their mettle in the second game. After being down 5-0 after two innings, the Otters scored all of their runs in the third inning. Weston Youngberg walked with one out, Noon singled, and Isaac Jenc singled in both Youngberg and Noon. Felstul singled in Noon. Jace Kremeier scored Felstul on a force out to bring the Otters within one. Chase Johnston followed that with a single and Gus Proudfoot walked which set the table for Hayden Heruth’s booming triple to score them both. Heruth scored on a passed ball to wrap up the scoring. Heruth delivered a masterful pitching performance when he came in to relieve Johnston in the third. Heruth threw four shutout innings, while only giving up three hits to get the win for the Otters.
With the win, the Otters moved on to the consolation championship. Felstul toed the rubber for the Otters and pitched a gem for Fergus. Felstul went five and two third innings giving up only one hit and striking out 10. In the bottom of the first, the Otters scored two with Felstul walking and scoring and Johnston singling and scoring. Fergus added four more in the second with Cade Johnson walking and Youngberg doubling and they both came in to score on Jenc’s triple. Felstul followed up with another triple to score Jenc and Felstul scored on a passed ball. The Otters tacked on one more in the third with Heruth singling and coming around to score on Beau Schlosser’s fielder’s choice. The Otters wrapped up the scoring in the fourth with Jenc walking and coming around to score on Kremeier’s ground out. After Felstul reached the pitch count limit, Proudfoot slammed the door on the Cowboys by getting a ground out to end the game.
Hitting leaders for the tournament were Felstul with five hits (Two doubles and two triples), Johnston (2B) and Heruth (3B) with three hits, Jenc (2B), Youngberg (2B), and Noon (2B) with two hits, and Kremeier and Johnson with one hit each.
