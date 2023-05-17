12U wins wild affair with Breckenridge

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U baseball team traveled to Breckenridge on May 16 and won a slugfest with Breckenridge 21-16. The big blow in the game came on Chase Johnston’s bomb for his first career over the fence home run in the second inning.
In the top of the first, the Otters struck with Dexter Felstul singling and coming around to score on Jace Kremeier’s groundout which was set up by Hayden Heruth’s double. The Otters added six more in the second. In that inning Kai Ebert singled and came around to score on Johnston’s two-run blast over the centerfield fence. The Otters were not done as Cade Johnson walked and came around to score on Weston Youngberg’s single. Isaac Jenc grounded out to short to score Beau Schlosser and Felstul grounded out to second to score Younberg. Kremeier rounded out the scoring in the inning by singling and scoring Landon Noon and Felstul. In the third, the Otters tacked on five more with Johnson singling and Schlosser walking and scoring on Younberg’s double. Felstul singled and drove in Noon who reached on an error and Jenc who singled. The Otters were held off the scoreboard in the fourth but responded with eight runs in the fifth with Ebert, Johnston, Schlosser, Youngberg, Noon, Jenc, and Heruth all walking and scoring while Gus Proudfoot had an RBI groundout in the inning.
Hitting leaders for the game were Johnson with three hits, Kremeier (2B and five RBI’s), Youngberg (2B and two RBI’s), Jenc (three RBI’s), and Felstul (three RBI’s) with two hits, Johnston (HR and two RBI’s) and Heruth (2B and RBI) and Ebert with one hit each.
