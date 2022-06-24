On June 22, the Ottertail Central (OTC) 13U Babe Ruth baseball squad split their pair of games with Prairie Rivers Baseball Association (PRBA), winning game one 4-3 and then falling 8-7.
After falling behind 3-0 in the third inning, OTC would push one run across but still trailed by two heading into the final frame.
That set up the heroics for Kaiden Schmieg.
Ottertail would tie up the game at 3’s before Schmeig delivered the go ahead RBI double. They would hold on for the win after a scoreless home half.
Schmieg started on the mound, going three innings. He gave up three hits and eight walks with four strikeouts. Trinity Baker came on in relief and earned the win. Baker went four innings of two hit ball, walking just one and striking out eight.
OTC had four hits in game one, drew five walks and struck out 14 times. They committed just one error.
PRBA returned the favor in the second contest. The two teams were tied at 7 in the home half of the fourth inning when PRBA got the walk-off hit.
Baker led the way offensively, going 2-2 at the plate, with an RBI and three stolen bases.
OTC was out hit in the second game, 7-4, and committed two errors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone