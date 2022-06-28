The Fergus Falls Otters 15U baseball team lost 6-1 Monday on Farmer’s Field against a very good Parkers Prairie Panther team. The game was a pitcher’s duel up until the fifth inning when the Panthers broke through with a big inning.
Carston Fronning started and pitched very well, carrying a shutout through four innings. In the top of the fifth, the Panther’s executed the bunt game and ran the bases very well and scored five runs. The Otters didn’t commit any errors, but they just didn’t convert on a couple of plays that would have limited the damage. By the time the inning was over Parkers had a 5-0 lead.
The Otters had a tough day at the plate and were never able to string hits together to move runners around. To their credit, the Panthers were outstanding on the mound and in the field. Parkers added a run in the top of the seventh for a 6-0 lead. The Otters lone run came in the bottom of the seventh when Logan Larson and Luke Pearson singled. Andrew Klinnert singled home Larson to make the score 6-1. That was all the Otters could push across.
Fronning pitched five complete innings and pitched better than the five runs would indicate. Isaac Ellison relieved Fronning and gave up one run in the two innings he pitched. Offensively, Levi King had a pair of doubles.
The Otters have one more game before the July 4th break and that is Thursday in Evansville.
