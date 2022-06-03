The Fergus Falls Otters 15U baseball team opened their season at home Thursday against the Cowboys from Breckenridge and came away with an impressive 10-0 win in game one and a walk off 9-8 victory in game two.
Game one was an extremely well-played game by the Otters. Isaac Ellison was dominant on the mound, the Otters played error free ball highlighted by some very good defensive plays and timely hitting that added to the lead.
Ellison was on top of his game from the start as he struck out two in the top of the first inning. Fergus wasted no time grabbing an early lead as Levi King led off the bottom of the first with a single and stole second. Brock Scheuerman singled King to third and he stole second. Luke Pearson plated King with a sharp single to right and Pearson stole second. Andrew Klinnert delivered a big two out double to score Scheuerman and Pearson for a 3-0 Otter lead.
After that, it was the Otters riding the pitching of Ellison, strong defensive play highlighted by Pearson at third base and a spectacular catch by left fielder Ryan Hirst on a hard hit, sinking line drive that was headed for the ga, and adding on a run or two at a time. The Otters sealed the deal in the bottom of the sixth on a two run single by Hirst to reach the 10 run rule and win 10-0.
Ellison threw six innings and only gave up one hit. King was two for three at the plate, stole three bases and scored four runs. Klinnert and Hirst each had two runs batted in.
In game two, a five inning game, the Otters fell behind 8-3 in the top of the fourth before taking
advantage of some walks and errors to tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the fourth. Jonathon Dent pitched a scoreless top of the fifth to get the Otters a chance for a walk off. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Braden Albert and Clayton Brown walked. Albert alertly stole third and Ethan Schwartz was the hero as he singled to right field to score Albert and give the Otters a 9-8 five inning win.
Josiah Uggerud, Schwartz and Dent all pitched very well. Uggerud hit the ball hard all three times at the plate and had a single, stolen base and scored a run. Lucas Hanson had two hits, Brown was on base three times with a single and two walks and Albert walked twice and scored the winning run.
The Otters travel to Parkers Prairie Monday and are at home Thursday.
