The Fergus Falls Otter 15U baseball team traveled to Parkers Prairie Monday and rallied from a four run deficit to beat the Panthers in extra innings 10-5. The Otters were not at their best early but found their energy late to tie the game and put it out of reach in the extra inning.
Fergus did take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Levi King was hit by a pitch, stole second and was able to score, but the Otters were unable to get a clutch hit and left runners on second and third. That was the story of the game for the Otter offense early as they left numerous runners in scoring position through the first few innings.
The Panthers are a very well coached and solid team, and it showed in tough at bats and solid defense. They built a 5-1 lead through three innings before the Otters were able to put two across in the top of the fourth. Luke Pearson singled and stole second and was moved to third on a single by Andrew Klinnert. Klinnert stole second. Fergus had runners on second and third with nobody out, but the next two batters struck out. Pearson was able to score on a wild pitch and Ethan Schwartz lined a hard hit ball that was just off the tip of the third baseman’s glove to score another run and the Otters were right back in the game at 5-3.
The Otters fed off the energy Logan Larson brought to the mound as he came in in relief and really took control of the tempo of the game, working fast and throwing strikes. Larson pitched five innings and only gave up one earned run giving the Otter bats a chance to come to life. The Otters trailed 5-3 in the top of the seventh, but they rolled the order over to the top and went to work. King worked a walk and stole second. Alex Ellison singled to move King to third and Ellison promptly stole second to put Otter runners on second and third and nobody out for the number three hitter, Brock Scheuerman. Scheuerman delivered a laser line drive double to the left center field gap to score two and tie the score at 5-5.
Larson pitched out of a two out jam to get the Otters back to the bat rack for the top of the eighth. Lucas Hanson led off with a single and stole second, King singled him to third and stole second. Ellison walked to load the bases for the Otters hottest hitter and Scheuerman delivered with a two run single. Larson singled and Klinnert lifted a high fly ball to right field that was dropped for an error but allowed the Otters to score a couple more. By the time the inning was over, Fergus Falls had a 10-5 lead.
Larson had reached his pitch count limit, so King relieved him in the bottom of the eighth, setting the side down in order with two strikeouts. Larson pitched five innings striking out nine Panther hitters. Defensively, Hanson made a great sliding catch in left field and Scheuerman was solid behind the plate throwing the potential lead run out at second on an attempted steal late in the game.
Scheuerman led the way with two hits and five runs batted in. King was on three times and stole three bases and scored three runs. Ellison was also on three times with two steals and two runs scored.
Since the first game went extra innings and had a lot of pitches thrown by both teams, game two was only three innings and the Otters lost 2-1. Clayton Brown and Hayden Lappegaard each had hits for the Otters, with Brown scoring the run for the Otters.
The Otters play again Thursday at 5:30 p.m., on American Legion Field.