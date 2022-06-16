The Fergus Falls Otters 15U baseball team used a clutch hit by Ethan Schwartz to rally and beat the Moorhead Spuds 15U team 6-4 on Farmer’s Field early this week., before dropping the nightcap 8-1. Each team had difficulty with the sun and the wind, but the Otters had some clutch two out hits and scored late to win the game.
The Spuds scored two in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead, but the Fergus were able to score a couple of their own to tie the score 2-2. The score stayed tied until the top of the fifth when Moorhead pushed across two runs to grab a 4-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the first two Otters went quickly bringing up Schwartz, the number nine hitter. With two outs and two strikes, he blooped a single down the left field line to start the rally. The reason why Schwartz’s hit was so important was that it rolled the lineup over to the top and they did the damage. Levi King roped a double to the fence in left center to score Schwartz and the next batter, Alex Ellison, just missed a homerun to right and settled for a stand-up triple to score King and tie the score 4-4.
Isaac Ellison started and went two innings, King relieved him and pitched three innings, but it was Brock Scheuerman that shut the Spuds down in the sixth and seventh innings.
Scheuerman threw a nasty breaking ball to freeze a very good Spud hitter to end the sixth inning and get the Otters back to the plate. With one out Logan Larson just missed a homerun to right field and landed on second with a double. Fergus used a couple of walks and Spud miscues to score two runs and grab a 6-4 lead. Scheuerman gave up a one out single in the top of the seventh, but the next Spud hitter hit a ground ball back to Scheuerman, who threw to first baseman Alex. He saw the Spud runner trying to advance on the throw to first and alertly threw an on-target bullet to Carston Fronning at third base to nail the runner for the final out of the game.
The Otters dropped the five inning game 8-1 but Marcus Maack had a very good game at the plate as he had two hits and just missed sending a ball out of the park and had a double on that hit. Ryan Hirst doubled and scored the only Otter run. Clayton Brown also had two hits. Schwartz and Jonathon Dent each pitched very well for the Otters.
The Otters will travel to Kensington for a game on June 16 and Monday, June 20, the Otter 15 and 14U teams will square off at Farmer’s Field. Game time for that is 6:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone